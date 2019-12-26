.

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Rocks Van Halen and Guns N' Roses Classics 2019 In Review

William Lee | 12-26-2019

Corey Taylor

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Rocks Van Halen and Guns N' Roses Classics was a top 19 story of April 2019: Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor was joined by special guests on April 14th in Green Bay and they broke out some special covers.

The show was a special Corey Taylor and friends solo gig and during the sold out concert on Sunday he was joined by the dance troupe Cherry Bombs (which includes his fiancee Alicia Dove).

They treated fans to performances of the Guns N' Roses 'Appetite for Destruction" classic "It's So Easy" and Van Halen's "1984" hit "Hot For Teacher". Video of the performances have been shared online. Watch them here


