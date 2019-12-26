Slipknot's Corey Taylor Rocks Van Halen and Guns N' Roses Classics 2019 In Review

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Rocks Van Halen and Guns N' Roses Classics was a top 19 story of April 2019: Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor was joined by special guests on April 14th in Green Bay and they broke out some special covers.

The show was a special Corey Taylor and friends solo gig and during the sold out concert on Sunday he was joined by the dance troupe Cherry Bombs (which includes his fiancee Alicia Dove).

They treated fans to performances of the Guns N' Roses 'Appetite for Destruction" classic "It's So Easy" and Van Halen's "1984" hit "Hot For Teacher". Video of the performances have been shared online. Watch them here





Related Stories

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Preparing For Solo Tour

Rival Sons Are Slipknot's Corey Taylor's Favorite Band Of Decade

Slipknot's Corey Taylor To Branch Out Musically With Solo Effort

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Looking Ahead To New Solo Album

Streaming Killing Bands' Careers Says Slipknot's Corey Taylor

Slipknot Could Continue Without Corey Taylor

Corey Taylor Halts Slipknot Show Over Rowdy Fans

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Explains Why 'All Out Life' Stands Alone

Corey Taylor Found Healing With Slipknot's Dark New Album

More Corey Taylor News



