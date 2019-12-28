.

Black Sabbath Stars Appear At 50 Years Opening 2019 In Review

Bruce Henne | 12-28-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Black Sabbath

(hennemusic) Black Sabbath Stars Appear At 50 Years Opening was a top 19 story of June 2019: Black Sabbath members Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler will appear at the opening a 50th anniversary exhibition in their hometown of Birmingham, UK later this month.

The pair will sit down for a conversation with rock journalist Phil Alexander at a special gold ticketed event on Wednesday, June 26 as the Home Of Metal launches "Black Sabbath - 50 Years", a major exhibition celebrating the band, their legacy, and the fans.

With just 100 tickets available, the evening appearance - which sold out quickly - also includes a private viewing of the exhibition and an exclusive, limited-edition poster signed by Iommi and Butler.

Running from June 26 to September 29 at the Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery, "Black Sabbath - 50 Years" will feature memorabilia, collections and personal stories that demonstrate the scale of the band's international fan-base together with a vast photography collection of over 3,000 portraits of fans from all corners of the globe; further pieces will also include iconic artifacts and treasured personal items on loan from the band members themselves. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Black Sabbath Stars Appear At 50 Years Opening 2019 In Review

Black Sabbath Members Reunite For Special Honor 2019 In Review

Ozzy Hopes For Final Black Sabbath Show With Original Lineup 2019 In Review

Queen Legend Helped Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Find 500 Riffs 2019 In Review

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Shares Christmas Video

Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Surprise Releases New Song

Black Sabbath Offshoot Day Of Errors Share Second New Song

Black Sabbath Star Bill Ward's Day Of Errors Releases New Song

Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Tribute's Ginger Baker

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Offers Support For Metallica's Hetfield

More Black Sabbath News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Top 19 Stories Of June 2019: Van Halen Camp Dropped The Ball On Reunion- Slash Talks New Guns N' Roses Album- KISS Was Dishonored At Rock Hall Induction- more


Reviews
5 Stars: Sordal - Center Of The Storm

The Kinks - Arthur or the Decline and Fall of the British Empire 50th Anniversary Edition

Dr. Fever Returns To Say Listen To Hello June

The Blues: Duke Robillard Band, JD Simo, More

The Blues: Joe Bonamassa - Live at the Sydney Opera House

advertisement


Latest News
Van Halen Camp Dropped The Ball On Reunion 2019 In Review

Slash Talks New Guns N' Roses Album 2019 In Review

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Diagnosed With Cancer 2019 In Review

KISS Was Dishonored At Rock Hall Induction 2019 In Review

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger 'Feeling Pretty Good' After Heart Surgery 2019 In Review

There's No Plans To Do Any More Rush Projects Says Geddy Lee 2019 In Review

Motley Crue Share Early Footage For New Video For Classic Song 2019 In Review

Journey's Steve Perry Excited By Response To 'Traces' 2019 In Review



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.