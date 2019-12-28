Black Sabbath Stars Appear At 50 Years Opening 2019 In Review

(hennemusic) Black Sabbath Stars Appear At 50 Years Opening was a top 19 story of June 2019: Black Sabbath members Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler will appear at the opening a 50th anniversary exhibition in their hometown of Birmingham, UK later this month.

The pair will sit down for a conversation with rock journalist Phil Alexander at a special gold ticketed event on Wednesday, June 26 as the Home Of Metal launches "Black Sabbath - 50 Years", a major exhibition celebrating the band, their legacy, and the fans.

With just 100 tickets available, the evening appearance - which sold out quickly - also includes a private viewing of the exhibition and an exclusive, limited-edition poster signed by Iommi and Butler.

Running from June 26 to September 29 at the Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery, "Black Sabbath - 50 Years" will feature memorabilia, collections and personal stories that demonstrate the scale of the band's international fan-base together with a vast photography collection of over 3,000 portraits of fans from all corners of the globe; further pieces will also include iconic artifacts and treasured personal items on loan from the band members themselves. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Black Sabbath Members Reunite For Special Honor 2019 In Review

Ozzy Hopes For Final Black Sabbath Show With Original Lineup 2019 In Review

Queen Legend Helped Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Find 500 Riffs 2019 In Review

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Shares Christmas Video

Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Surprise Releases New Song

Black Sabbath Offshoot Day Of Errors Share Second New Song

Black Sabbath Star Bill Ward's Day Of Errors Releases New Song

Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Tribute's Ginger Baker

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Offers Support For Metallica's Hetfield

More Black Sabbath News



