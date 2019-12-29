.

Asking Alexandria Expand Album For LP5 DLX

K. Wiggins | 12-29-2019

Asking Alexandria

Asking Alexandria have released a new deluxe version of their self-titled album. The new edition is entitled "LP5 DLX" and is available on leading streaming platforms.

The deluxe reissue features 6 bonus tracks including a new version of "Vultures," the original demo of "Rise Up", an unplugged version of "Alone In A Room", their Sirius XM performance of "Perfect" and some remixes.

Ben Bruce had this to say, "We are excited to celebrate the release of our self titled album by sharing with you, this deluxe edition that includes some extra goodies for you all to enjoy including the very first idea/recording of Rise Up and an all new, full band performance of our dark single Vultures.

"I hope you all enjoy these new renditions of some of our favorite songs from the last album. We love you guys and can't wait to share what's next with you all!" Stream it here.


