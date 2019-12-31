.

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Addresses Izzy Not Reuniting

William Lee | 12-31-2019

Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan believes that original rhythm guitarist Izzy Stradlin never wanted to be part of the band's Not In This Lifetime reunion, despite the group trying to have him take part.

The blockbuster tour saw McKagan reteaming with original vocalist Axl Rose and founding lead guitarist Slash and the group invited former drummer Steven Adler to join them during some of the shows but Izzy has yet to appear on stage again with any of his former bandmates.

Duff was asked about Stradlin's absence by Classic Rock and he responded, "[Izzy] and I have done a lot together in all the years in between. But this tour, I just don't think he ever wanted to do it. We tried to make it work, but it just didn't.

"And in a situation like this you're really in it, man. You either get on it or you don't, because the train's moving forward. The good thing is, Slash really likes playing with Richard Fortus, and Slash is somewhat picky about that kind of stuff. They get on great as far as a two-guitar player relationship goes.

"To be honest, I haven't taken a lot of time to go back on the Izzy thing because we just move forward, and things are so good. And as I've found out many times in my life, things are supposed to happen as they happen."


