Devin Townsend Announces First Tour Leg For Empath Album

02-08-2019
Devin Townsend

Devin Townsend has announced European tour dates (including a UK leg) that he will be launching next fall in support of his forthcoming album "Empath".

Townsend will be releasing the new studio effort on March 29th and will head to Europe on November 15th to kick off the Empath Europe - Volume 1 Tour in Paris.

He had this to say, "After a year of intensive recording, mixing, and reflection, I have decided where I want to take the next level of my career as a live performer. I have had success and great memories from both the Devin Townsend Project as well as Strapping Young Lad, but now I am fortunate enough to be able to follow the muse where it currently leads. I am proud to announce that for the first 'band' tour of the Empath cycle, I am going to stretch my wings in ways I have not had the opportunity to do before and tour with a 'backing band' that can shift and morph as the music dictates instead of adhering to a click track. 'Empath Europe Volume 1' will be the first example of this, and the first tour will be in Europe (other territories to follow).

"I have spent considerable effort think about the things I wanted to do for these shows, and one thing I came out of DTP with was the awareness that I wanted to incorporate a more improvisational element to what I do. With the best players I can find, my plan is to interpret my back catalogue, as well as the Empath material, in ways that may change nightly. less computers, and less of a rigid structure. I want to use Volume 1 as a way to bring my music to people in a potentially new way. People playing music...

"I hope you will consider joining me at these concerts. As a performer, it's important to be able to be willing to react, and my hope is that each of these shows will be a unique experience.

"Thank you for allowing me to do what I do. See you there?"

Announced Dates:
15th November - Salle Pleyel, Paris, France
16th November - Trix, Antwerp, Belgium
17th November - 013, Tilburg, Netherlands
18th November - Gruenspan, Hamburg, Germany
20th November - Logomo, Turku, Finland
21st November - Cirkus, Helsinki, Finland
23rd November - Münchenbryggeriet, Stockholm, Sweden
24th November - Sentrum Scene, Oslo, Norway
25th November - Amager Bio, Copenhagen, Denmark
27th November - Astra, Berlin, Germany
28th November - Roxy, Prague, Czech Republic
29th November - A2, Wroclaw, Poland
30th November - Barba Negra, Budapest, Hungary
2nd December - Simm City, Vienna, Austria
3rd December - X Tra, Zurich, Switzerland
6th December - Academy, Dublin, Ireland
7th December - Limelight, Belfast, UK
9th December - SWG3 Galvanisers, Glasgow, UK
10th December - Albert Hall, Manchester, UK
12th December - Roundhouse, London, UK
13th December - Rock City, Nottingham, UK


