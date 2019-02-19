Fleetwood Mac React To Lindsey Buckingham's Emergency Surgery

(hennemusic) Fleetwood Mac have issued a statement on the health issues affecting former bandmate Lindsey Buckingham. The guitarist continues to recover from recent emergency open heart surgery that resulted in vocal damage to the rocker.

"We are saddened by this news," read a statement by Fleetwood Mac on social media. "Our thoughts and love go out to Lindsey and his entire family. We are hopeful for his speedy recovery."

Buckingham's wife, Kristen, revealed the news of her husband's issues, writing "He is now recuperating at home and each day he is stronger than the last. While he and his heart are doing well, the surgery resulted in vocal cord damage. While it is unclear if this damage is permanent, we are hopeful it is not.

"This past year has been a very stressful and difficult year for our family to say the least. But despite all this, our gratitude for life trumps all obstacles we have faced at this moment. We feel so fortunate he's alive. As does he. He looks forward to recovery and putting this behind him. Needless to say, all touring and shows currently scheduled have been put on pause for the moment as he gathers the strength to heal completely." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





