KISS Expecting An Emotional End To The Band

KISS cofounding members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons have revealed that they expect to be extremely emotional during the final moments of the last show of their End Of The Road World Tour.

The band kicked off the first leg of the farewell trek at the end of last month and Stanly and Simmons spoke with radio personality Dan Neerabout the tour.

When asked how they see the final moments of the very last concert of their long career, Stanley responded, "I don't wanna say bittersweet, because there's nothing bitter about it. It'll certainly be incredibly emotional, because I have so much to look back on that the band has made possible, that the fans have made possible, and I wanna know at that last show that I gave it everything I could. And I'll walk away proudly."

Simmons said, "I'm a fairly big guy - I'm 6' 2", I'm probably closer to 250 pounds. I'm not a skinny guy, and proud of it. But I know I'm gonna be weeping like a 12-year-old girl who has someone stepping on her feet at that last show.

"Tears of happiness, I might add. How many people on earth get to do what we've done? You've gotta take that perspective, because KISS has always been more than a band. KISS has been a unifying force for different generations... When you see a five-year-old kid at a concert - our concert - who has KISS makeup and is sitting on the shoulders of his dad who's wearing KISS makeup, who's next to his dad, who's 50 or 60, and he's wearing makeup. And that kid does my hand gesture for the first time in his life... It's hit me before. I turn around, and you're in tears, because you realize it's more than a concert and it's more than songs - it's a part of people's lives. They tattoo their bodies with our faces, they name their kids after our songs. It's a culture. It's a nationhood."





Related Stories

KISS Star Keeps Gloves On Over Ace Frehley War Of Words

KISS Share Video From Rare Club Show

KISS Lip-Synching Accusations Slammed By Bach

Video From Rare KISS Club Show Goes Online

Whitesnake Tease Shup Up & Kiss Me Video

Former KISS Guitarist Vinnie Vincent's Comeback Halt

KISS Refuse To Play With Former Member Again

KISS Launch First Leg Of Farewell Tour

Ace Frehley Slams Ex-KISS Bandmate Over 'Slanderous Remarks'

More KISS News

Share this article



