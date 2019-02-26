Heart Reveal Details For First Show Together In Three Years

(hennemusic) Heart sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson will reunite for their first performance together in three years when they appear at the Love Rocks NYC event at New York's Beacon Theatre on March 7.

The pair join a star-studded lineup of artists - including Robert Plant, Sheryl Crow, ZZ Top's Billy F. Gibbons, Jimmie Vaughan and more - who will take the stage at the benefit show hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, Martin Short and others to raise funds for God's Love We Deliver, a home delivery service that provides customized meals for more than 1.8 million New Yorkers living with illness.

Heart went on an extended hiatus following an August 2016 incident that saw Ann's husband, Dean Wetter, involved in altercation with Nancy's children backstage during a hometown show in Seattle, WA; Wetter eventually plead guilty to two counts of fourth-degree assault and was put on two years of probation with no contact with his nephews.

The Wilson sisters recently revealed plans to return to the road together for the first time since the family incident when they will head out on a North American summer tour that will begin at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, MO on July 9. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





