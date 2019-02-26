Queensryche Preview 'Blood Of The Levant' Video

(hennemusic) Queensryche are streaming a clip for "Blood Of The Levant" as the latest preview to their forthcoming album, "The Verdict." Due March 1, Queensryche's 15th studio set was produced, mixed, and mastered by Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Iced Earth, Hatebreed) at Uberbeatz in Lynwood, WA, Planet-Z in Wilbraham, MA and Watershed Studio in Seattle, WA.

"We are very excited to unveil our new video," says the band. "This song and video is based on real events that sparked the onset of the Syrian war. We would like to thank David Brodsky and Allison Woest from My Good Eye: Music Visuals for bringing our vision and concept to life on screen!

A very special thanks as well to the additional cast and crew for their valued dedication to this effort. Looking forward to seeing you all on the road!!" Watch the video here.

