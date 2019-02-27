Aerosmith Taking Deuces Are Wild Show Outside Of Vegas

(hennemusic) Rock legends Aerosmith have announced dates for a series of US east coast performances of their Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency experience.

In August, the Boston rockers will bring the show to three MGM Resorts properties - including three shows at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, MD, two at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, and four nights at the MGM Springfield in Springfield, MA.

The summer shows are scheduled between Aerosmith's appearances in Las Vegas at the Park Theater at the Park MGM Resort in Las Vegas; named after their 1994 hit, the residency will begin in April and see the group play select dates in June and July and monthly from September to December. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





