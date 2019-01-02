News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Foo Fighters Play Rarities At Pop-Up Store 2018 In Review

01-02-2019
Foo Fighters

(hennemusic) Foo Fighters Play Rarities At Pop-Up Store was a top 18 story of August 2018: The Foo Fighters rocked a series of rarities during a performance at their Cal Jam 18 pop-up store at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on August 26.

The free live event saw sets by drummer Taylor Hawkins' cover band, Chevy Metal, and the Foo Fighters, who were billed as The Holy Sh*ts, a name they occasionally use for surprise gigs.

Billboard reports Queen drummer Roger Taylor joined Chevy Metal for his band's 1981 smash, "Under Pressure", late in their show before Dave Grohl appeared on stage for the set-closer - a cover of The Faces' "Stay With Me" - before the full Foos lineup took the stage for a ten-song performance that consisted mainly of album cuts.

Staying away from tunes the Foos play "when we're doing non-parking lot shows," Grohl asked "how many hard-core, nerdy Foo Fighters fans are out there?" With almost everyone raising their hands, he added "That's our target demo tonight."

The set included several songs seldom played in concert, including "Gimme Stitches" from 1999's "There Is Nothing Left To Lose" (marking its first appearance in a decade), which Grohl said the band had only played live once before at the request of the late Pantera legend Vinnie Paul. The day also marked the first time guitarist Pat Smear had played on "Low," the freight train juggernaut from 2002's "One By One."

Following the main set, the Foos returned for an encore of their 1997 classic, "Everlong," the only well-known hit in the show.

The event served as a promotion and warm up to Cal Jam 18, the second annual Foo Fighter-curated festival set for the October 5-6 weekend at Glen Helen Regional Park in San Bernardino, CA. Read more and watch video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Foo Fighters Play Rarities At Pop-Up Store 2018 In Review

Dave Grohl Plays A Joke On Fans At Foo Fighters Concert 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Almost Broke His Leg Onstage Again 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters Mash Up Van Halen and John Lennon Classics 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters and Weezer Jam KISS Classic Down Under 2018 In Review

Dave Grohl Proves Rock Is Dead Question Is Dead Issue 2018 In Review

Dave Grohl Makes Surprise Appearance As Satan On TV

Foo Fighters To Headline Super Saturday Night Concert

Foo Fighters To Headline Reading and Leeds Festivals

Foo Fighters Announce Summer Tour Dates

More Foo Fighters News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
AC/DC Album Rumors Grow As Angus Young Spotted At Studio- Slash Has Unreleased Collaboration With Chester Bennington- Steve Perry- The Eagles- more 2018 in review

Gene Simmons Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit- Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Movie Being Planned- Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Recording Studio - more 2018 in review

Van Halen Star Addresses Reunion Rumors- Slipknot Go Behind The Scenes Of New Song- Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Receives CBE Honor- Pearl Jam End Special Series- more

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Called Rape Claim 'Despicable False'- Van Halen Classic Gets Unusual Makeover- Iron Maiden Sued By Obscure Early Former Singer- more 2018 in review

advertisement

Rock News Stories
AC/DC Album Rumors Grow As Angus Young Spotted At Studio 2018 In Review

Slash Has Unreleased Collaboration With Chester Bennington 2018 In Review

The Eagles Have No. 1 and No. 3 Biggest Selling Albums Of All Time 2018 In Review

Journey's Steve Perry Lost and Regained His Love Of Music 2018 In Review

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Does Surprise Jam With Billy Joel 2018 In Review

Iron Maiden Respond To Songwriting Lawsuit 2018 In Review

Reunited Guns N' Roses Want To Make New Music Says Slash 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters Play Rarities At Pop-Up Store 2018 In Review

Megadeth New Album Plans Revealed By Dave Mustaine 2018 In Review

The Kinks Stream Unreleased Song From 1968 2018 In Review

Marilyn Manson Collapses On Stage During Concert 2018 In Review

Pearl Jam Rock David Bowie Classic For First Time At Stadium Show 2018 In Review

Allman Brothers Band Icon Dickey Betts Suffers Stroke 2018 In Review

We Came As Romans Frontman Kyle Pavone Dead At 28 2018 In Review

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul's Cause Of Death Revealed 2018 In Review

Motley Crue Members Reunite In The Studio With Bob Rock 2018 In Review

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.