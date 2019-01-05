News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Rammstein Finalizing New Album And Plan Three Year Tour 2018 In Review

01-05-2019
Rammstein

Rammstein Finalizing New Album And Plan Three Year Tour was a top 18 story of November 2018: Rammstein guitarist Richard Kruspe says that the band will be mixing the follow up album to their 2009 record "Liebe Ist Fur Alle Da" next month and they are preparing to launch a three year tour to support it.

Kruspe made the revelations during an appearance on United Rock Nations Radio (listen here) where he appeared to promote the November 30th release of the new Emigrate album "A Million Degrees".

He had this to say, "To me, the process of doing this (Rammstein) record was something that I'm very happy with, because we've managed to gain a certain kind of respect back that we have lost in the past.

"It also kind of reminded me, the way that we are the moment, as the beginning from Rammstein. So, music-wise, I think it's richer when it comes to harmonies and melodies. That was also something that I was trying to do, because in the past, every time you talked about Rammstein, it's all about this big burden about the show and the fire.

"Nobody really talks about the music, which is, to me, as a music writer, kind of a slap in your face. It was also important to me that we kind of step up, music-wise, in a way. It's almost like Rammstein 3-D, I would describe it.

"I'm going to Los Angeles in the middle of December to mix the Rammstein record. After that, we are in the middle of tour preparation, and then we're gonna be on tour for the next three years."


Related Stories


Rammstein Finalizing New Album And Plan Three Year Tour 2018 In Review

Rammstein Finalizing New Album And Plan Three Year Tour

Rammstein Resuming Work On First Album Since 2009

Linkin Park Change Their Style Too Much Says Rammstein Star

Rammstein Announce New Release, Stone Sour and Korn Show

More Rammstein News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
AC/DC Star Addresses Rumors- Journey's Steve Perry Sues To Block Unreleased Music-Jake E. Lee Was Approached To Reunite With Ozzy Osbourne- more 2018 in review

Guns N' Roses Reunion Offer Turned Down By Former Member- Peter Criss Not Up To Playing Full KISS Farewell Tour Shows Says Ace- more 2018 in review

Steve Perry On Possibility Of Journey Reunion- Linkin Park Replacement Singer Rumor Addressed- Metallica Make Chart History With Blockbuster Album- more 2018 in review

AC/DC Album Rumors Grow As Angus Young Spotted At Studio- Slash Has Unreleased Collaboration With Chester Bennington- Steve Perry- The Eagles- more 2018 in review

advertisement

Rock News Stories
AC/DC Star Addresses Rumors 2018 In Review

Journey's Steve Perry Sues To Block Unreleased Music 2018 In Review

Jake E. Lee Was Approached To Reunite With Ozzy Osbourne 2018 In Review

Eddie Van Halen KISS Rumor Addressed 2018 In Review

Rush's Alex Lifeson Has A New Gig 2018 In Review

KISS Reunite With Ace Frehley For First Time In 17 Years 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters To Headline Super Saturday Night Concert 2018 In Review

Mick Jagger Reveals Details For Upcoming Rolling Stones Tour 2018 In Review

Ozzy Got Bad Vibes From Black Sabbath For Being Ozzy 2018 In Review

Chris Cornell's Doctor Sued Over Singer's Death 2018 In Review

Rammstein Finalizing New Album And Plan Three Year Tour 2018 In Review

Iron Maiden Singer Would Reject Rock Hall Induction 2018 In Review

Paul McCartney Streaming John Lennon Inspired Song 2018 In Review

A Perfect Circle Stream Cover Of AC/DC Classic 2018 In Review

Vinnie Vincent Singer Pulls Out Of Comeback Shows 2018 In Review

Hellyeah Releasing Final Album With Vinnie Paul 2018 In Review

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.