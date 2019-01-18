|
Ill Nino Return With New Music and Lineup
Ill Nino have returned with a new lineup and their first new track in half a decade called "Sangre". The band now features Shattered Sun singer Marcos Leal, rhythm guitarist Sal Dominguez (Upon A Burning Body), formerly of , and lead guitarist Jess Dehoyos (Sons of Texas).
Founder and drummer Dave Chavarri had this to say, "Sometimes being in a band is like being married - sometimes people grow apart and no longer see eye to eye, and a separation becomes inevitable. We wish our former members the best in their musical careers, and are pumped to move forward with our new band members. Not only have we toured with them, but they're very respected, seasoned musicians, and dudes that have always been our 'Familia' since day one."
