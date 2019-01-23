Jimmy Page Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of Led Zeppelin Debut With Amp

(hennemusic) Jimmy Page has announced details of a limited-edition Sundragon guitar amplifier in sync with this month's 50th anniversary of the release of "Led Zeppelin I."



The gear is billed as "a faithful recreation of the amp that Jimmy used exclusively to create the groundbreaking sounds on 'Led Zeppelin I' and other notable recordings" from his days as an in-demand studio musician, including his work on Joe Cocker's classic album debut, "With A Little Help From My Friends."



Produced by Page, "Led Zeppelin I" was recorded over 36 hours in the studio and was released on January 12, 1969 - reaching No. 6 in the band's native UK and No. 10 on the Billboard 200 while going on to sell more than 8 million copies in the US alone and launching one of the most legendary catalogs in rock history.



Page's original amp started out life as a Supro Coronado; after falling out of the back of the band's van during an early pre-Zeppelin tour, the amp was restored and modified in significant ways that made the rocker realize that the sonic palette of the gear had changed to something new and unique.



After being shrouded in mystery for more than 50 years, Page has decided to share this extraordinary amplifier with the world in a 2019 limited-edition series.



The guitar icon worked closely with Mitch Colby and Perry Margouleff to recreate this legendary amp for the first time.



"I had been impressed with the forensic analysis both Mitch and Perry had put into the research of the sonic reproduction of the original Supro amp to arrive at the Sundragon", says Page. Read more here.

