Vampire Weekend Announce The Father of the Bride Tour
01-31-2019
Vampire Weekend have announced that they will be launching a lengthy North American trek this spring through fall entitled the Father of the Bride Tour.
They are hitting the road to promote their forthcoming album "Father of the Bride" and the band announced that every online ticket purchased by U.S. residents will be accompanied by a physical CD copy of the record.
The tour will begin with an appearance at this year's Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, AL on May 17th and will conclude on October 8th at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre in CO.
North American Father of the Bride Tour
May 17, 2019 - Gulf Shores, AL - Hangout Music Festival
June 05, 2019 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach
June 07, 2019 - Indianapolis, IN - Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
June 08, 2019 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Pavilion
June 09, 2019 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
June 11, 2019 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
June 12, 2019 - St. Louis, MO - Fabulous Fox Theatre
June 14, 2019 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
June 15, 2019 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion
June 16, 2019 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
June 18, 2019 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
June 21, 2019 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
June 22, 2019 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 23, 2019 - Dover, DE - Firefly Festival
August 16, 2019 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
August 17, 2019 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
August 18, 2019 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
August 20, 2019 - Austin, TX - ACL Live
August 21, 2019 - Austin, TX - ACL Live
August 24, 2019 - Miami, FL - James L. Knight Center
August 25, 2019 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
August 27, 2019 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre
August 30, 2019 - Norfolk, VA - Ted Constant Convocation Center
September 03, 2019 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena
September 04, 2019 - Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center for the Performing Arts
September 06, 2019 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
September 08, 2019 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
September 25, 2019 - Vancouver, BC - Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park
September 27, 2019 - Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater
September 28, 2019 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Edgefield
October 01, 2019 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
October 02, 2019 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
October 03, 2019 - San Diego, CA - CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
October 06, 2019 - Salt Lake City, UT- The Complex
October 08, 2019 - Denver, CO- Red Rocks Amphitheatre
