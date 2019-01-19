|
Meshuggah Announce Limited Edition Reissues (Week in Review)
.
Meshuggah Announce Limited Edition Reissues was a top story on Wednesday: Meshuggah have announced that they will be releasing limited edition vinyl reissue editions of "Nothing", "I," "Catch Thirtythree," "obZen," and "Koloss" on March 22nd. The special one-time only pressing will feature re-imagined cover artwork, redesigned gatefold jackets, and the audio mastered for vinyl by Thomas Eberger. The special redesigned artwork was completed by Keerych Luminokaya who created the artwork for the band's 2012 release of "Koloss." See the details for each reissue - here.
The special one-time only pressing will feature re-imagined cover artwork, redesigned gatefold jackets, and the audio mastered for vinyl by Thomas Eberger.
The special redesigned artwork was completed by Keerych Luminokaya who created the artwork for the band's 2012 release of "Koloss." See the details for each reissue - here.