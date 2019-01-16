Meshuggah Announce Limited Edition Reissues

Meshuggah have announced that they will be releasing limited edition vinyl reissue editions of "Nothing", "I," "Catch Thirtythree," "obZen," and "Koloss" on March 22nd.

The special one-time only pressing will feature re-imagined cover artwork, redesigned gatefold jackets, and the audio mastered for vinyl by Thomas Eberger.

The special redesigned artwork was completed by Keerych Luminokaya who created the artwork for the band's 2012 release of "Koloss." See the details for each reissue below:

"Nothing"

Black Vinyl

White Vinyl - Limited to 300

Orange + Black/White Splatter Vinyl- Limited to 300

"I"

Black Vinyl

Green Vinyl - Limited to 300

Clear + Black/Gold Splatter Vinyl - Limited to 300

"Catch Thirtythree"

Black Vinyl

Silver Vinyl - Limited to 300

Orange + Black marble Vinyl - Limited to 300

"obZen"

Black Vinyl

Clear Vinyl- Limited to 300

White + Red Splatter Vinyl - Limited to 300

"Koloss"

Black Vinyl

Silver Vinyl - Limited to 300

Grey + Black/Gold marble Vinyl - Limited to300





Related Stories

Meshuggah To Rock The Metal Hammer Golden Gods

More Meshuggah News

Share this article



