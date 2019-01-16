|
Meshuggah Announce Limited Edition Reissues
01-16-2019
Meshuggah have announced that they will be releasing limited edition vinyl reissue editions of "Nothing", "I," "Catch Thirtythree," "obZen," and "Koloss" on March 22nd.
The special one-time only pressing will feature re-imagined cover artwork, redesigned gatefold jackets, and the audio mastered for vinyl by Thomas Eberger.
The special redesigned artwork was completed by Keerych Luminokaya who created the artwork for the band's 2012 release of "Koloss." See the details for each reissue below:
"Nothing"
"I"
"Catch Thirtythree"
"obZen"
"Koloss"
Related Stories
Meshuggah Announce Limited Edition Reissues
Meshuggah To Rock The Metal Hammer Golden Gods