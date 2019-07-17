Metallica Share Live 'Master Of Puppets' Video

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming video of a performance of their 1986 classic, "Master Of Puppets", from a June 18 concert at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

The band battled the elements in the open air stadium, according to Vickie Scullard at the Manchester Evening News, who writes: "As the rain began to fall, Metallica didn't seem to mind - they just turned the volume up a bit higher....Where other acts have struggled with sound at the stadium, Metallica owned it despite the weather - and were all smiles as they threw the audience through some immense performances."

"James Hetfield's voice is like a good whisky - it gets better with age," added Scullard in her 5-star review of the event. The Manchester dates is part of Metallica's spring/summer European concert series, which continues this week with shows in Estonia and Russia. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Metallica Share Live Video For 'No Leaf Clover'

Guns N' Roses, Eagles, Metallica On Forbes List

Metallica Share 'Seek And Destroy' Live Video

Metallica Favorite Bokassa Release 'Vultures' Video

Metallica, Elton John, Fleetwood Mac and KISS Top Tours Of 2019

Metallica Share Live Video From Twickenham Stadium Show

Metallica Share Live Video From Manchester Concert

Metallica Members Form All-Star Wedding Band For Special Gig

Metallica Share Video From Rare Brussels Concert

More Metallica News

Share this article



