Metallica Share Live 'Master Of Puppets' Video

07-17-2019
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming video of a performance of their 1986 classic, "Master Of Puppets", from a June 18 concert at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

The band battled the elements in the open air stadium, according to Vickie Scullard at the Manchester Evening News, who writes: "As the rain began to fall, Metallica didn't seem to mind - they just turned the volume up a bit higher....Where other acts have struggled with sound at the stadium, Metallica owned it despite the weather - and were all smiles as they threw the audience through some immense performances."

"James Hetfield's voice is like a good whisky - it gets better with age," added Scullard in her 5-star review of the event. The Manchester dates is part of Metallica's spring/summer European concert series, which continues this week with shows in Estonia and Russia. Watch the video here.

