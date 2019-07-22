Metallica Release Live 'Sad But True' Video

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming video of a performance of their 1991 classic, "Sad But True", from a July 6 show at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.

The group are also sharing footage of the 1986 track, "Welcome Home (Sanitarium)", from their first show in the German capital in 11 years as part of the European leg of the band's extensive WorldWired tour in support of their tenth album, "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct."

The band recently upgraded the free Metallica App, which gives fans the latest updates on the WorldWired tour, including live videos, photos and setlists.

"We're psyched to share with you the latest way to enjoy the tour, even if you can't make it in person," says the group. "Look for regular updates as the tour rolls through Europe and beyond!" Watch the video and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





