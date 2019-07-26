Static-X Add Leg To Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour
Static-X have announced that they have added a second North American leg to their Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour, which will once again be coheadlined by Devildriver.
The leg is broken up into two part with the first portion beginning on November 8th in Austin and running through December 12th in Colorado Springs, coheadlined by Devildriver and featuring support from Dope, Wednesday 13th and Raven Black.
The second portion launches on December 10th in Salt Lake City and will feature Static-X headlining with support from Wednesday 13 and is set to wrap up on December 18th in Fresno.
Static-X's Tony Campos had this to say, "We are so honored and grateful to all the fans who came out and supported the Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary tour! The response was absolutely overwhelming! There were a number of places that were left out of the first leg, so we are very excited for the opportunity to circle back and celebrate all the good times we had with Wayne.
"We look forward to giving those fans an opportunity to pay their respects with us and to experience Wisconsin Death Trip once again before 2019 comes to a close. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you all!"
The anonymous Static-X singer Xero added, "The first leg of the tour was absolutely insane! Almost every single show was SOLD OUT! Thank you to everyone for being so supportive! We are very excited to be able to get out there and hit a bunch of cities that didn't appear on the first leg." See the dates below
11/8 - Austin, TX - Emo's
11/9 - Tyler, TX - Clicks
11/10 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
11/12 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre
11/13 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
11/15 - Ft. Lauderdale - Revolution
11/16 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
11/17 - Destin, FL - Club LA
11/19 - Greensboro, NC - Cone Denim
11/20 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
11/22 - Albany, NY - Skyloft
11/23 - Providence, RI - Providence Metal Fest at Fete Ballroom
11/24 - New York, NY - Sony Hall
11/26 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
11/27 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
11/29 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverfront Live
11/30 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II
12/1 - Champaign, IL - The City Center
12/2 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
12/3 - Green Bay, WI - Green Bay Distillery
12/4 - St. Paul, MN - The Myth
12/5 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
12/6 - Sauget, IL - Pop's
12/7 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater
12/8 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live
Static-X and Wednesday 13 only:
12/10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Royal Bar
12/11 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
12/12 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
12/13 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
12/14 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
12/15 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
12/17 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's
12/18 - Fresno, CA - Fulton 55
