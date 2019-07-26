Static-X Add Leg To Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour

Static-X have announced that they have added a second North American leg to their Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour, which will once again be coheadlined by Devildriver.

The leg is broken up into two part with the first portion beginning on November 8th in Austin and running through December 12th in Colorado Springs, coheadlined by Devildriver and featuring support from Dope, Wednesday 13th and Raven Black.

The second portion launches on December 10th in Salt Lake City and will feature Static-X headlining with support from Wednesday 13 and is set to wrap up on December 18th in Fresno.

Static-X's Tony Campos had this to say, "We are so honored and grateful to all the fans who came out and supported the Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary tour! The response was absolutely overwhelming! There were a number of places that were left out of the first leg, so we are very excited for the opportunity to circle back and celebrate all the good times we had with Wayne.

"We look forward to giving those fans an opportunity to pay their respects with us and to experience Wisconsin Death Trip once again before 2019 comes to a close. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you all!"

The anonymous Static-X singer Xero added, "The first leg of the tour was absolutely insane! Almost every single show was SOLD OUT! Thank you to everyone for being so supportive! We are very excited to be able to get out there and hit a bunch of cities that didn't appear on the first leg." See the dates below

11/8 - Austin, TX - Emo's

11/9 - Tyler, TX - Clicks

11/10 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

11/12 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre

11/13 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

11/15 - Ft. Lauderdale - Revolution

11/16 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

11/17 - Destin, FL - Club LA

11/19 - Greensboro, NC - Cone Denim

11/20 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

11/22 - Albany, NY - Skyloft

11/23 - Providence, RI - Providence Metal Fest at Fete Ballroom

11/24 - New York, NY - Sony Hall

11/26 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

11/27 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

11/29 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverfront Live

11/30 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II

12/1 - Champaign, IL - The City Center

12/2 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

12/3 - Green Bay, WI - Green Bay Distillery

12/4 - St. Paul, MN - The Myth

12/5 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

12/6 - Sauget, IL - Pop's

12/7 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater

12/8 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live

Static-X and Wednesday 13 only:

12/10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Royal Bar

12/11 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

12/12 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

12/13 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

12/14 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

12/15 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

12/17 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

12/18 - Fresno, CA - Fulton 55





Related Stories

Static-X Star Explains Motivation For Reunion

Static-X May Continue Reunion Beyond Death Trip Tour

Static-X Expand Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour

Static-X and Devildriver Add Wednesday 13 and Raven Black To Tour

Static-X Explain Using Masked Singer In Place Of Late Wayne Static

Static-X Tease New Singer In Special Video

Static-X Announces Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour

Surviving Original Static-X Lineup Reunite For Album and Tour 2018 In Review

Surviving Original Static-X Lineup Reunite For Album and Tour

More Static-X News

Share this article



