Metallica Share 'Halo On Fire' Live Video

07-27-2019
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming official video of a performance their 2016 track, "Halo On Fire", from a July 9 concert at Ullevi in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The tune was the sixth single issued from "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct", which debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than a million copies in the country and more than five million worldwide.

Part of the group's ongoing WorldWired tour in support of the project, the early July stop marked Metallica's first performance in the Swedish city in four years.

The band's current summer concert series across Europe will wrap up in Mannheim, Germany in late August. Watch the video here.

