KISS Icon Ace Frehley Confirms New Album Plans (Week in Review)

Ace Frehley

KISS Icon Ace Frehley Confirms New Album Plans was a top 5 story on Friday: (hennemusic) Ace Frehley has confirmed plans for the release of his next studio album, "Origins Vol. 2", in a new video interview with Long Island, NY's News 12.

The session saw the rocker speak about being on the road for a US spring tour in support of 2018's "Spaceman", and the timing of the sequel to a 2016 collection of covers that influenced the original KISS lead guitarist.

"It feels great," says Frehley about performing these days. "It's great to be adored and worshipped. I mean, I'm used to it, but I still enjoy it. I just turned 68 in April, but I'm still having a great time. I'm actually having more fun now than I did in my 50s. I don't know what the reason is. Sobriety might have something to do with it. The fact that I'm in better shape.

"I'm a lot more creative now. I've done five albums [in the past decade]. And 'Origins Vol. 2' is done. It's just being mixed. That'll be out in October. So there's a lot of stuff going on."

Details about "Origins Vol. 2" are starting to surface, including news of guest appearances by Cheap Trick frontman Robin Zander (on Humble Pie's "30 Days In The Hole") and Lita Ford (vocals on "Jumpin' Jack Flash" by The Rolling Stones).

Frehley has previously confirmed that the forthcoming package will feature songs originally done by Jimi Hendrix, Cream, Led Zeppelin, The Animals, and Paul Revere And The Raiders. Watch the TV interview clip - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

