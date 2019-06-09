News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




KISS Was Dishonored At Rock Hall Induction

06-09-2019
KISS

KISS was snubbed by the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame for almost 2 decades but were finally inducted in 2014. Frontman Paul Stanley revealed in a recent interview how unhappy he was at how the band was treated at the event.

Paul looked back at what he viewed as "disgusting" treatment by the Cleveland institution during the ceremony that say him, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley inducted along with Cat Stevens, Linda Ronstadt, Nirvana and the E Street Band during a radio interview.

Stanley told 95.7 The Hog, "It was validation for our fans who it meant the world to... It was vindication in the sense that the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame kept us out for 17 years, and were really left with no choice but to begrudgingly let us in.

"They treated us like crap, even that night. We had trouble, how about this?, getting into the arena. We had no idea about the rundown of the show or when we were getting on stage. It was disgraceful what they did, but we won.

"It's the story of Kiss from the beginning - that people who believed in themselves and who were told what they were doing wasn't worth anything and wouldn't succeed came out on top. That's a life lesson for a lot of people."


