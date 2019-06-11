Ex-Motley Crue Star Surprised At Inclusion In The Dirt Biopic

One-time Motley Crue singer John Corabi revealed that was surprised that he was included in his former band's recent hit Netflix biopic "The Dirt".

Corabi, who fronts the supergroup The Dead Daisies, was asked by LA Weekly if he has enjoyed a "boost" from the success of the film and he responded, "I don't know if there will be a boost per say for me, but I understand it's been quite a big boost for Motley.

Personally, I just want to be my own guy and enjoy life and I've accepted the fact that Motley is Vince, Nikki, Tommy and Mick. So I expect nothing from that camp at all.

"I was actually surprised I was even mentioned in the movie at all. I didn't expect it." He then joked, "I am a bit disappointed that they couldn't lock down Morgan Freeman to play me though."





Related Stories

Motley Crue Share Early Footage For New Video For Classic Song

Motley Crue Top Rock Hall's Voice Your Choice Fan Vote

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Recovering From Surgery

Motley Crue Bring The Dirt To New Generation

Motley Crue's The Dirt Returns To New York Times Best Sellers List

Motley Crue Claim They Are 'Blackballed' By Rock Hall

Motley Crue Debut In Top 10 With The Dirt Soundtrack

Motley Crue See Massive Music Sales Jump With The Dirt Biopic

Motley Crue Streaming Two Brand New Songs

More Motley Crue News

Share this article



