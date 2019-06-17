News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Within Temptation To Take New Approach To Releasing Music

06-17-2019
Within Temptation

Within Temptation frontwoman Sharon Den Adel says that the band is looking at taking a different approach to releasing music instead of making fans wait for a full studio album.

Kaaos TV caught up with her at the Rockfest in Hyvinkaa, Finland and she revealed, "The people are not really waiting for an album anymore, people are actually waiting for a new song.

So we want to give people maybe sooner some songs already, new songs, and then eventually release an album. Do it more like DJs, they come up with new songs here and there sooner, and then they drop an album later on.

But you still have, of course, the way you have to do your promotion, you still have to have the promotional moment to build something up for. So, we're still figuring out how to do that."

They asked her if the group would view releasing an EP as an option and she said, "No, because EPs don't get the attention of journalists or anything. It's too small, people don't pay attention enough to it, and you give away a lot of new songs, which you worked very hard [on]. So you want to combine it all on a new album."


