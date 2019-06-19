News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The End Of KISS Won't Be Bittersweet For Paul Stanley

06-19-2019
KISS

KISS launched what is expected to be a multiple year farewell tour earlier this year and frontman Paul Stanley says that he has no sadness over the end of the band.

Paul was asked during an interview with Triple M Adelaide radio in Australia if he has any sadness over the idea of KISS retiring following the End Of The Road World Tour. He responded, "When people use terms like 'bittersweet,' I have to say it's only sweet.

"What we've accomplished and what we've done in terms of shows and what we've done in terms of music, and even serving as a wake-up call to the general public of what not to accept less than...

"If bands are making you feel that they're doing you a favor, then you need to abandon them, because you're paying hard-earned money. And all we ever wanted to be was the band we never saw, so that was the premise that started things 45 years ago. But in the meantime, I think we've created a relationship with our audience that is second to none.

"On this tour, we're so fortunate, because many times when things in life go away, we find ourselves going, 'Gee, I wish I would have known. I would have done something different,'. Here's a chance for us all to celebrate together what we've created and really to run a victory lap and re-enforce what we've done. And our evening with an audience this time around is really filled with incredible memories. And for our longtime fans, it's great for them to see a show and a stage production that really ups what we've done to a completely different level. We wanted to make sure that on this last go-round we did something that no one has done. And that's exactly what we're doing."


Related Stories


The End Of KISS Won't Be Bittersweet For Paul Stanley

Paul Stanley Explains Why KISS Could Continue

KISS Was Dishonored At Rock Hall Induction

KISS Star Says Door Open To Ace And Peter Reunion Jam

KISS Have Already Planned Their Final Concert

Original Guns N' Roses Star Added To KISS Kruise IX

KISS Earn Almost $60 Million For Retirement Tour So Far

KISS Add New Date To Farewell Tour

Paul Stanley Says KISS Could Continue Without Him

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Found Security In Stardom

More KISS News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Def Leppard Already Working On Next Album- Megadeth's David Ellefson Reacts To Mustaine's Cancer News- The End Of KISS Won't Be Bittersweet For Paul Stanley- more

Motley Crue Bringing The Dirt To New Format- There's No Plans To Do Any More Rush Projects Says Geddy Lee- Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen 'Right Now' In New Video- more

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Diagnosed With Cancer- Guns N' Roses Announce New U.S. Reunion Tour Dates- Robert Plant Streaming New Digging Deep- The Hollywood Vampires- more

David Lee Roth Meeting With Van Halen Brothers To Discuss Plans- Journey's Steve Perry Excited By Response To 'Traces'- 311 Ask What The?! With New Song- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Def Leppard Already Working On Next Album

Megadeth's David Ellefson Reacts To Mustaine's Cancer News

The End Of KISS Won't Be Bittersweet For Paul Stanley

Rolling Stones Release Live 'Satisfaction' Video

Santana Performs On Jimmy Kimmel Live

Rubikon Announce First New Album In Four Years

The 69 Eyes Release Trailer For Forthcoming Album

Metal Supergroup Lightning Born Release 'Renegade' Video

Plaid Dracula Stream New Single 'No Reaction'

Singled Out: The End Of America's Break Away

Motley Crue Bringing The Dirt To New Format

There's No Plans To Do Any More Rush Projects Says Geddy Lee

Royal Republic Release 'Like A Lover' Video

Singled Out: Pete Wilde Making Rock 'n' Roll Black Again

Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen Classic 'Right Now' In New Video

Alan Jackson: Small Town Southern Man Coming To DVD

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Tab Benoit Live In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Paul McCartney Live At The Kohl Center

On The Record: Father's Day Edition

Six Reasons Judas Priest Are Still a Potent and Primal Live Band

Foreigner Live In AZ

Passport: Minyeshu- Waves of Joy- Psoy Korolenko

Marty Thompson - My Kind Of Woman

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.