The End Of KISS Won't Be Bittersweet For Paul Stanley

KISS launched what is expected to be a multiple year farewell tour earlier this year and frontman Paul Stanley says that he has no sadness over the end of the band.

Paul was asked during an interview with Triple M Adelaide radio in Australia if he has any sadness over the idea of KISS retiring following the End Of The Road World Tour. He responded, "When people use terms like 'bittersweet,' I have to say it's only sweet.

"What we've accomplished and what we've done in terms of shows and what we've done in terms of music, and even serving as a wake-up call to the general public of what not to accept less than...

"If bands are making you feel that they're doing you a favor, then you need to abandon them, because you're paying hard-earned money. And all we ever wanted to be was the band we never saw, so that was the premise that started things 45 years ago. But in the meantime, I think we've created a relationship with our audience that is second to none.

"On this tour, we're so fortunate, because many times when things in life go away, we find ourselves going, 'Gee, I wish I would have known. I would have done something different,'. Here's a chance for us all to celebrate together what we've created and really to run a victory lap and re-enforce what we've done. And our evening with an audience this time around is really filled with incredible memories. And for our longtime fans, it's great for them to see a show and a stage production that really ups what we've done to a completely different level. We wanted to make sure that on this last go-round we did something that no one has done. And that's exactly what we're doing."





Related Stories

Paul Stanley Explains Why KISS Could Continue

KISS Was Dishonored At Rock Hall Induction

KISS Star Says Door Open To Ace And Peter Reunion Jam

KISS Have Already Planned Their Final Concert

Original Guns N' Roses Star Added To KISS Kruise IX

KISS Earn Almost $60 Million For Retirement Tour So Far

KISS Add New Date To Farewell Tour

Paul Stanley Says KISS Could Continue Without Him

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Found Security In Stardom

More KISS News

Share this article



