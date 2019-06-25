Metallica Share Video From Rare Brussels Concert

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming live video of a performance of their 1988 classic, "Harvester Of Sorrow", from a June 16 concert at Koning Boudewijnstadion in Brussels, Belgium.

The track was the lead single from the band's fourth album, "...And Justice For All", which reached No. 6 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 8 million copies in the country.

The WorldWired tour stop marked the first time in nearly 31 years that Metallica played a show in Brussels, and only their third appearance ever in the city.

The group are currently on a two-week break from the European leg of the series, which opened in Lisbon, Portugal on May 1 and will resume in Berlin, Germany on July 6.

Metallica will hit several more countries during the summer run, including visits to Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Estonia and Russia, among others. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





