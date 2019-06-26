The Contortionist Release 'Early Grave' Video

The Contortionist have released a music video for their new single "Early Grave." The track comes from their forthcoming EP "Our Bones," which is set to hit stores on August 9th.

Frontman Mike Lessard explains how the song "Early Grave" originated with some ideas that guitarist Robby Baca would regularly run through at the band's sound checks. "Once I was finally able to get Robby to record that riff we started piecing together the song in the back of the van, while on tour in Europe."

He also had this to say about the album, "We try to do something different with everything we create. With our albums, we tend to work with overarching interconnected themes.

"'Our Bones' is a departure. It offered an opportunity to dive into some things we haven't had a chance to explore, and the shorter EP format allowed us to be hyper-focused on each song." Watch the video here.





Related Stories

Between The Buried And Me and The Contortionist Summer Tour

The Contortionist Streaming New Song 'Absolve'

More The Contortionist News

Share this article



