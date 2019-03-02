News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Foreigner Share Extended Preview Of Classic Concert Film

03-02-2019
Foreigner

(hennemusic) Foreigner are streaming an extended video trailer previewing the March 15 reissue of their classic concert film, "Live At The Rainbow '78," which will be will be available on DVD, Blu-ray and digital video.

The clip shares previews of performances of "Hot Blooded", "Double Vision" and "Cold As Ice" from the set, which was captured during q sold-out show at the London's legendary Rainbow Theatre.

The crowd were treated to live versions of material from the band's self-titled 1977 debut, as well as an exclusive preview of two songs from the then-upcoming "Double Vision" album.

The project presents live footage of the original and classic Foreigner lineup of vocalist Lou Gramm, guitarist Mick Jones, multi-instrumentalist Ian McDonald (guitars, keyboards, sax, flute, backing vocals), keyboardist Al Greenwood, bassist Ed Gagliardi and drummer Dennis Elliott.

More than forty years later, the Rainbow concert film has been restored from the original reels, remixed and remastered for the 2019 reissue.

"1978 was an absolutely magical time for the band," remembers Jones, "and to come back over to the UK to play a headline show at the legendary Rainbow really was a dream come true. The audience was amazing that night. We couldn't have wished for a better show." Watch the trailer here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


