Hellyeah Announce One Off Vinnie Paul Celebration Show
03-05-2019
Late Pantera legend Vinnie Paul Abbott's life and legacy will be celebrated by his Hellyeah bandmates with a special one off show in Las Vegas this spring.
The band shared the following, "Please join us, Together, with our Metal Family, Friends, and Fans, to celebrate the life of our Brother and Bandmate with a very special One Night Only Event - "Hellyeah: A Celebration of the Life of Vinnie Paul" at House of Blues Las Vegas Saturday May 11."
They also revealed the ticket details for fans who hope to attend the special event, "General Tickets On Sale Friday March 8, 10am PST."
