Def Leppard To Be Inducted Into Rock Hall By Queen Legend

03-14-2019
Def Leppard

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame announced that Def Leppard will be inducted by legendary Queen guitarist Brian May during the March 29th ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The other artists tapped to do the induction honors include Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor for The Cure, Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon and John Taylor for Roxy Music, Talking Heads' David Byrne was named for Radiohead, One Direction's Harry Styles for Stevie Nicks, The Bangles' Susanna Hoffs for The Zombies and Janelle Monae for Janet Jackson.

Def Leppard took to Twitter to share their excitement over May inducting them. They tweeted, "Thrilled to announce our friend @DrBrianMay will be inducting us into the @rockhall on March 29 in Brooklyn."

The event will be broadcast on HBO on April 27th.


