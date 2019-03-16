Motley Crue Reveal Their Cover Of Madonna's 'Like A Virgin'

(hennemusic) Motley Crue are streaming a cover of the 1984 Madonna hit, "Like A Virgin", as the latest preview to the companion soundtrack album to their upcoming Netflix biopic "The Dirt."

Set to arrive on March 22 - the same day the film premieres on the streaming service - the tune is one of four new recordings from sessions last fall with producer Bob Rock, which delivered "Ride With The Devil", "Crash And Burn", and the previously-released title track, "The Dirt (Est.1981)" featuring Machine Gun Kelly.

Bassist Nikki Sixx reveals the idea to cover the Madonna hit came to him while he was taking a stroll with his dogs, which he does at the end of each day as part of his meditative practice.

"When my mind's open like that, these ideas pop in," Sixx tells Billboard. "And it popped in my head, and I sort of like looked up, as if to laugh at God, and went, 'You're pretty funny.'" The bassist initially felt it was "actually a really horrible idea," but decided to move forward with it after speaking with Rock and cutting a rough demo.

There's a part of the song that "does this little gahnk-guh-guh-guh-guh-guh-gahnk that [guitarist] Mick [Mars] does, a bit of a nod to Metallica because [when] Metallica heard the 'Dr. Feelgood' album, [they] used Bob Rock to make the Black Album," the bassist explains. "It's kind of a nod back to those guys because we were workin' with Bob again."

Asked if Madonna knows about the group's cover, Sixx says "I don't know. She will soon, I imagine. Maybe we can get her in the video." Check out the song here.

