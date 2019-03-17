News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Hellyeah Release Video For One of Vinnie Paul's Last Recordings

03-17-2019
Metal supergroup Hellyeah are giving fans a taste of the final recordings of late Pantera legend Vinnie Paul Abbott with the release of the video for their new song "333."

The song comes from the group's forthcoming album and frontman Chad Gray had this to say, "Vinnie originally came up with the idea for 333. A lot of people may think Vinnie was just a drummer, but he was much more than just a badass, slamming, smashing drummer. He understood production and composition and he was very much a contributor to the writing process.

"This song was his baby; it belonged to and came from him. Unfortunately, by the time I was ready to actually write the lyrics, it was after Vinnie had passed.

"The lyrics embrace and recognize the feelings that most metal fans have," he adds. "Being treated like outcasts and being judged for the way we look or dress. It's a reminder to all the metal fans that no matter what, you will always have a place in our worldwide metal community. With that said... welcome to the family! We're all the root of half evil reppin' 333!

"I love 333 and what it represents: being half evil. It was a part of Dime (Darrell Abbott) and (brother) Vinnie before Hellyeah was formed, and very much became a part of Hellyeah as we carried the torch for Dimebag. They were both so accepting of me and many others, and they taught us to treat people with respect, dignity and humility." Watch the video here


