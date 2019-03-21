News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Amon Amarth Stream First Song From New Album

03-21-2019
Amon Amarth

Amon Amarth are streaming their brand new single "Raven's Flight" online. The track comes from the group's forthcoming album "Berserker," which is set to hit stores on May 3rd.

Frontman Johan Hegg had this to say about the Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Stone Sour) produced album, "The previous album was a concept album, but we didn't want to get into a situation where every album has to be a concept record, so this is different. We wanted to step away from that and look at being a little bit more diverse, with the lyrics and everything else. I got ideas from lots of different things, from history stuff and mythological sources.

"Sometimes you just get something in your head and there doesn't have to be a bigger meaning behind it - sometimes it's just a great metal lyric that fits with a great metal song. And these are f***ing great metal songs.

"For me, this is Amon Amarth 2.0. I think what we've done here is give ourselves the space to explore other parts of our musicality and who we are as a band. If you're content with where you're at, what's the point of continuing?

"We always want to come up with new ideas and find new ways of doing things and to create bigger and better shows and really try to improve every aspect of what the band is. We want to try to keep growing and to do this for as long as we have the possibility to do so, because this is the best f***ing job in the world." Listen to the new song here and see the album track details below:

Tracklisting:
01. Fafner's Gold
02. Crack The Sky
03. Mjolner, Hammer Of Thor
04. Shield Wall
05. Valkyria
06. Raven's Flight
07. Ironside
08. The Berserker At Stamford Bridge
09. We Can Set Our Sails
10. When Once Again
11. Wings Of Eagles
12. Into The Dark


Related Stories


Amon Amarth Stream First Song From New Album

Amon Amarth Release Live Twilight Of The Thunder God Video

Doro Teams With Amon Amarth Singer For New Video

Amon Amarth Announce U.S. Tour With Goatwhore

More Amon Amarth News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Angus Young Myth Debunked By Original AC/DC Singer- Metallica Star On Chance Of Big Four Shows Before Slayer Retires- Black Sabbath Icon Rocks Tribute To Randy Rhoads- more

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Reveals New Song and Album, Tour Details- Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer Lead New Thrash Documentary- Geddy Lee In No Rush For New Music- more

KISS Address Hospitalization Rumors- Journey's Neal Schon Working On New Music- Jerry Lee Lewis Leaves Hospital Following Stroke- New Megadeth Album Update- more

Former Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist Bernie Torme Dies- Slipknot Part Ways With Member Amid Lawsuit Reports- Metallica Announce S&M2 Concert- Black Sabbath Legend- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Angus Young Myth Debunked By Original AC/DC Singer

Metallica Star On Chance Of Big Four Shows Before Slayer Retires

Black Sabbath Icon Rocks Tribute To Randy Rhoads

Carlos Santana Streaming New Song 'Los Invisibles'

Paul Gilbert Releases 'Havin It' Video

Alice Cooper Drops Puck At Arizona Coyotes NHL Game

Alice In Chains Premiere 3rd Episode Of Sci-Fi Series Black Antenn

Amon Amarth Stream First Song From New Album

Deicide Announce North American Tour and Lineup Change

Singled Out: Purple Corporation's Do Watchya Do

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Reveals New Song and Album, Tour Details

Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer Lead New Thrash Documentary

Geddy Lee In No Rush For New Music

Soundgarden In The Studio For Superunknown Anniversary

Chester Bennington's Death Changed Mark Morton's 'Cross Off'

Dead Kennedys Announce Special 40th Anniversary Release

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Panic! at the Disco: Writing Rock's Next Chapter

KISS Live In Illinois On End Of The Road Tour

MorleyView Mettle

Road Trip: Ireland in a Day? Try the Ring of Kerry!

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Road Trip: Rum for Your Life! A Visit to Grenada Distillers

The Blues: Big Joe and the Dynaflows- Stringshot

Passport: International Women's Day Edition

The Blues: Sean Chambers - Eric Jerardi

The Blues: Watermelon Slim- Midnite Johnny

Caught In The Act: Tesla Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Denny Laine Live At The Arcada

Caught In The Act: Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

The Best Films of 2018

Caught In The Act: Panic! At The Disco Live

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.