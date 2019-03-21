Amon Amarth Stream First Song From New Album

Amon Amarth are streaming their brand new single "Raven's Flight" online. The track comes from the group's forthcoming album "Berserker," which is set to hit stores on May 3rd.

Frontman Johan Hegg had this to say about the Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Stone Sour) produced album, "The previous album was a concept album, but we didn't want to get into a situation where every album has to be a concept record, so this is different. We wanted to step away from that and look at being a little bit more diverse, with the lyrics and everything else. I got ideas from lots of different things, from history stuff and mythological sources.

"Sometimes you just get something in your head and there doesn't have to be a bigger meaning behind it - sometimes it's just a great metal lyric that fits with a great metal song. And these are f***ing great metal songs.

"For me, this is Amon Amarth 2.0. I think what we've done here is give ourselves the space to explore other parts of our musicality and who we are as a band. If you're content with where you're at, what's the point of continuing?

"We always want to come up with new ideas and find new ways of doing things and to create bigger and better shows and really try to improve every aspect of what the band is. We want to try to keep growing and to do this for as long as we have the possibility to do so, because this is the best f***ing job in the world." Listen to the new song here and see the album track details below:

Tracklisting:

01. Fafner's Gold

02. Crack The Sky

03. Mjolner, Hammer Of Thor

04. Shield Wall

05. Valkyria

06. Raven's Flight

07. Ironside

08. The Berserker At Stamford Bridge

09. We Can Set Our Sails

10. When Once Again

11. Wings Of Eagles

12. Into The Dark





