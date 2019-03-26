News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Classic Machine Head Members Reuniting For Anniversary Tour

03-26-2019
Machine Head

Machine Head members are coming together to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of their debut album 'Burn My Eyes' with a special tour and they have revealed the first leg of the journey.

They will be kicking things off with a European run on October 5th in Freiburg, Germany and will conclude on November 8th in Dublin, and it will be followed by a U.S. leg in November and December. Dates for that leg are yet to be announced.

The An Evening With format for the show will be broken into two parts with the first part featuring Robb Flynn and Jared MacEachern joined by two as yet to be announced members for a set of more recent favorites.

The second part of the special shows will feature Flynn joined by original members Chris Kontos and Logan Mader for a performance of the entire "Burn My Eyes" album.

Flynn had this to say, "Having started rehearsals with Chris and Logan several weeks ago, I'm literally giddy with excitement at the prospect of how much fun this is going to be. Both Logan and Chris are in phenomenal playing shape, the vibe between all four of us has been incredibly positive!

"Having run through deep cuts like 'Death Church,' and 'I'm Your God Now' for the first time in well over a decade, has reminded me of how f***ing heavy our older songs are! This tour is going to be MASSIVE!!

"The timing couldn't have been more perfect to share this milestone with the Head Cases! So just a head's up, DO NOT sleep on this! Tell your friends, spread the word, because tickets are going to disappear!"

Logan Mader had this to say, "It's a huge honor for me to take part in celebrating 'Burn My Eyes' 25th birthday! It's hard to believe this is actually happening. I feel like I won the guitar player lottery.... again! The fact that BME is still relevant today has a lot to do with the fact that Robb has kept the band alive and strong for two and a half decades. I'm very grateful for this!"

Chris Kontos added, "This is an absolute mind blower! Playing these songs again after 23 years feels just amazing. The fact that it's 25 years later and the BME record is still relevant and revered is humbling to say the least. Doing a huge world tour in celebration of the record is a great way to acknowledge the legacy of Machine Head's past and future. I'm so looking forward to sharing these songs with the Machine Head fans around the world. Can't wait to meet all you 'Head Cases' out there! You can be sure it is going to be a crushing night! See ya soon!"

Burn My Eyes Anniversary Tour Dates:

OCTOBER
Sat 5th - Germany, Freiburg Sick Arena Musikclub
Mon 7th - Holland, Tilburg 013
Wed 9th - Denmark, Copenhagen Amager Bio
Fri 11th - Germany, Wuerzburg Posthalle
Sat 12th - Germany, Leipzig Haus Auensee
Mon 14th - Germany, Bochum Ruhr Congress
Tue 15th - Germany, Munich Zenith
Wed 16th - Austria, Vienna Gasometer
Fri 18th - Poland, Gdansk B90
Sat 19th - Poland, Warsaw Progressja
Sun 20th - Hungary, Budapest Baba Negra
Tue 22nd - Switzerland, Zurich Komplex
Wed 23rd - France, Lyon Le Radiant
Fri 25th - Italy, Milan Live Club
Sat 26th - Italy, Padova Hall
Sun 27th - Luxembourg, Lux Expo
Tue 29th - France, Paris Le Trianon
Thu 31st - Belgium, Brussels Forest National

NOVEMBER
Sat 2nd - UK, London O2 Academy Brixton
Mon 4th - UK, Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse
Tue 5th - UK, Glasgow O2 Academy
Thu 7th - UK, Belfast Telegraph Building
Fri 8th - Ireland, Dublin Olympia Theatre


