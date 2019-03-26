Classic Machine Head Members Reuniting For Anniversary Tour

Machine Head members are coming together to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of their debut album 'Burn My Eyes' with a special tour and they have revealed the first leg of the journey.

They will be kicking things off with a European run on October 5th in Freiburg, Germany and will conclude on November 8th in Dublin, and it will be followed by a U.S. leg in November and December. Dates for that leg are yet to be announced.

The An Evening With format for the show will be broken into two parts with the first part featuring Robb Flynn and Jared MacEachern joined by two as yet to be announced members for a set of more recent favorites.

The second part of the special shows will feature Flynn joined by original members Chris Kontos and Logan Mader for a performance of the entire "Burn My Eyes" album.

Flynn had this to say, "Having started rehearsals with Chris and Logan several weeks ago, I'm literally giddy with excitement at the prospect of how much fun this is going to be. Both Logan and Chris are in phenomenal playing shape, the vibe between all four of us has been incredibly positive!

"Having run through deep cuts like 'Death Church,' and 'I'm Your God Now' for the first time in well over a decade, has reminded me of how f***ing heavy our older songs are! This tour is going to be MASSIVE!!

"The timing couldn't have been more perfect to share this milestone with the Head Cases! So just a head's up, DO NOT sleep on this! Tell your friends, spread the word, because tickets are going to disappear!"

Logan Mader had this to say, "It's a huge honor for me to take part in celebrating 'Burn My Eyes' 25th birthday! It's hard to believe this is actually happening. I feel like I won the guitar player lottery.... again! The fact that BME is still relevant today has a lot to do with the fact that Robb has kept the band alive and strong for two and a half decades. I'm very grateful for this!"

Chris Kontos added, "This is an absolute mind blower! Playing these songs again after 23 years feels just amazing. The fact that it's 25 years later and the BME record is still relevant and revered is humbling to say the least. Doing a huge world tour in celebration of the record is a great way to acknowledge the legacy of Machine Head's past and future. I'm so looking forward to sharing these songs with the Machine Head fans around the world. Can't wait to meet all you 'Head Cases' out there! You can be sure it is going to be a crushing night! See ya soon!"

Burn My Eyes Anniversary Tour Dates:

OCTOBER

Sat 5th - Germany, Freiburg Sick Arena Musikclub

Mon 7th - Holland, Tilburg 013

Wed 9th - Denmark, Copenhagen Amager Bio

Fri 11th - Germany, Wuerzburg Posthalle

Sat 12th - Germany, Leipzig Haus Auensee

Mon 14th - Germany, Bochum Ruhr Congress

Tue 15th - Germany, Munich Zenith

Wed 16th - Austria, Vienna Gasometer

Fri 18th - Poland, Gdansk B90

Sat 19th - Poland, Warsaw Progressja

Sun 20th - Hungary, Budapest Baba Negra

Tue 22nd - Switzerland, Zurich Komplex

Wed 23rd - France, Lyon Le Radiant

Fri 25th - Italy, Milan Live Club

Sat 26th - Italy, Padova Hall

Sun 27th - Luxembourg, Lux Expo

Tue 29th - France, Paris Le Trianon

Thu 31st - Belgium, Brussels Forest National

NOVEMBER

Sat 2nd - UK, London O2 Academy Brixton

Mon 4th - UK, Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

Tue 5th - UK, Glasgow O2 Academy

Thu 7th - UK, Belfast Telegraph Building

Fri 8th - Ireland, Dublin Olympia Theatre





