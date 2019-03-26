Mastodon Look Back At Making Of Crack The Skye 10 Years Later

Mastodon have launched a new making of video series that is part of their 10th anniversary celebration of their 2009 concept album, "Crack The Skye" and will also play the album in full during their coheadlining tour with Coheed and Cambria this summer.

(Reprise Records), with special live performances, exclusive merchandise, and unreleased visual content throughout 2019. This summer, the band joins forces with Coheed and Cambria to co-headline The Unheavenly Skye Tour. At venues across North America, Mastodon will perform Crack The Skye in its entirety every night for the first time since 2010. As they initially wrote the album to be played from top-to-bottom, this will undoubtedly be an unforgettable run for the musicians themselves and fans alike. It kicks off Tuesday, May 28th in Louisville, KY at Iroquois Amphitheater, rolls through major markets coast-to-coast, and concludes Wednesday, July 3rd at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, TX. Check out the full itinerary below.

Brann Dailor had this to say, "Back in the summer of 2008 when we finished recording our 5th full length album Crack the Skye, we felt like we had created something very special.

"That is why, to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of one of our proudest moments, we decided to take it out on tour and play it start to finish along with some other golden oldies of course. We can't wait to see all of you on tour so we can celebrate Crack the Skye's birthday together!!" Watch the first episode of the Making Of Crack The Skye here.





