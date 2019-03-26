News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Mastodon Look Back At Making Of Crack The Skye 10 Years Later

03-26-2019
Mastodon

Mastodon have launched a new making of video series that is part of their 10th anniversary celebration of their 2009 concept album, "Crack The Skye" and will also play the album in full during their coheadlining tour with Coheed and Cambria this summer.

(Reprise Records), with special live performances, exclusive merchandise, and unreleased visual content throughout 2019. This summer, the band joins forces with Coheed and Cambria to co-headline The Unheavenly Skye Tour. At venues across North America, Mastodon will perform Crack The Skye in its entirety every night for the first time since 2010. As they initially wrote the album to be played from top-to-bottom, this will undoubtedly be an unforgettable run for the musicians themselves and fans alike. It kicks off Tuesday, May 28th in Louisville, KY at Iroquois Amphitheater, rolls through major markets coast-to-coast, and concludes Wednesday, July 3rd at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, TX. Check out the full itinerary below.

Brann Dailor had this to say, "Back in the summer of 2008 when we finished recording our 5th full length album Crack the Skye, we felt like we had created something very special.

"That is why, to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of one of our proudest moments, we decided to take it out on tour and play it start to finish along with some other golden oldies of course. We can't wait to see all of you on tour so we can celebrate Crack the Skye's birthday together!!" Watch the first episode of the Making Of Crack The Skye here.


Related Stories


Mastodon Look Back At Making Of Crack The Skye 10 Years Later

Mastodon Releasing Special 'Stairway To Heaven' Cover

Coheed and Cambria and Mastodon Announce North American Tour

Mastodon Release Latest Emperor Of Sand tour video Series Clip

Mastodon Go Behind The Scenes With New Video

Mastodon Explain Reason For North American Tour Cancellation 2018 In Review

Hit And Run Behind Mastodon Absence Mystery

Mastodon Kicking Off 2019 With New Tour

Mastodon's Manager Dies Following Cancer Battle

Mastodon Explain Reason For North American Tour Cancellation

More Mastodon News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
KISS Open To Ace And Peter As Special Guests On Farewell Tour- Megadeth Add More Bands To Megacruise- Judas Priest Perform British Steel Rarity At Festival- more

Vinnie Vincent Comeback Singer On Why Shows Where Canceled- Van Halen's 5150 Anniversary Celebrated By Sammy Hagar- More Slipknot Lawsuit Details Surface- more

Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Surgery Update- Journey's Steve Perry Releases First New Video In 25 Years- Lynyrd Skynyrd Have New Album 'In The Can'- more

Angus Young Myth Debunked By Original AC/DC Singer- Metallica Star On Chance Of Big Four Shows Before Slayer Retires- Black Sabbath Icon Rocks Tribute To Randy Rhoads- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
KISS Open To Ace And Peter As Special Guests On Farewell Tour

Megadeth Add More Bands To Megacruise

Judas Priest Perform British Steel Rarity At Festival

John Fogerty Rocks CCR Classics With Billy Joel

Disturbed Announce New North American Tour

Guns N' Roses' Slash Advises Not To Conform To Make It

Classic Machine Head Members Reuniting For Anniversary Tour

Mastodon Look Back At Making Of Crack The Skye 10 Years Later

Sammy Hagar Previews New Season Of Rock And Roll Road Trip

Queensryche Release 'Light Years' Video

Vinnie Vincent Comeback Singer On Why Shows Where Canceled

Van Halen's 5150 Anniversary Celebrated By Sammy Hagar

More Slipknot Lawsuit Details Surface

Les Claypool Leaks Slayer's Final Tour Plans

Foo Fighters Star Shares Song From New Solo Album

Creed Frontman Scott Stapp Releases Song From New Album

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Matt Nathanson Week Retro-Review: Live in Chicago 2011

Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness: Fear, Faith and Reflection

Panic! at the Disco: Writing Rock's Next Chapter

KISS Live In Illinois On End Of The Road Tour

MorleyView Mettle

Road Trip: Ireland in a Day? Try the Ring of Kerry!

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Road Trip: Rum for Your Life! A Visit to Grenada Distillers

The Blues: Big Joe and the Dynaflows- Stringshot

Passport: International Women's Day Edition

The Blues: Sean Chambers - Eric Jerardi

The Blues: Watermelon Slim- Midnite Johnny

Caught In The Act: Tesla Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Denny Laine Live At The Arcada

Caught In The Act: Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.