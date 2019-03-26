News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Sammy Hagar Previews New Season Of Rock And Roll Road Trip

03-26-2019
Sammy Hagar

(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar is streaming the official video trailer for the upcoming fourth season of his AXS TV series "Rock & Roll Road Trip," which will premiere on Sunday, May 5 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Set to premiere in May, the 12-episode run once again sees the Red Rocker traveling the country to interview and often perform with some of the most popular and influential musicians.

"I am so proud to be able to host this wild and crazy show for a fourth season," says Hagar. "This is pure fun for me, getting to go around just hanging out and playing music with some of my favorite people in the world. It's humbling to see that our viewers dig it as much as I do. I'm excited to keep this party going!"

The lineup of Season 4 guests includes Willie Nelson, Cheech & Chong, Robby Krieger of The Doors, REO Speedwagon, Joe Bonamassa, Charlie Daniels, celebrity chef/TV Host Guy Fieri, stock car superstar and NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, and a special drummers episode with Kenny Aronoff, Sheila E. and Jason Bonham, who gives an exclusive insider's look at the making of his new album.

Bonham is also a member of The Circle alongside Hagar, bassist Michael Anthony and guitarist Vic Johnson; the group will begin a US tour in Reno, NV on April 19 ahead of the May 10 release of their debut studio album, "Space Between." Watch the trailer here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


