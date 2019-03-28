News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Def Leppard's Good Morning America Appearance Goes Online

03-28-2019
Def Leppard

(hennemusic) Def Leppard performed their 1987 smash, "Pour Some Sugar On Me", during a March 27 appearance on ABC-TV's Good Morning America ahead of their induction into the 2019 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame this Friday.

The band - who won the Fan Ballot with more than half a million votes - will be honored alongside Stevie Nicks, The Cure, Janet Jackson, Radiohead, Roxy Music and The Zombies.

"It's wonderful," says singer Joe Elliott of the upcoming event. "It was the biggest fan vote of all time, apparently, so for the kids it meant so much...so, of course, that means a lot more to us, as well."

The UK rockers will be inducted by Queen guitarist Brian May at the 34th annual ceremony; despite being eligible since 2005, Def Leppard are gaining entry on their first ballot consideration - to qualify for recognition, an individual artist or band must have released its first single or album at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. Watch the GMA appearance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Def Leppard's Good Morning America Appearance Goes Online

Def Leppard Cover David Bowie Classic For Special Performance

Def Leppard Star Unplugs For Classic Hit Performance

Def Leppard Honored By Fan Response To Rock Hall Ballot

Def Leppard To Be Inducted Into Rock Hall By Queen Legend

Def Leppard Going Vegas Again This Summer

Def Leppard's Impact And The Problem With Rock Hall

Def Leppard's Joe Elliot Sings Praises Of Greta Van Fleet and The Struts

Def Leppard Recap Hysteria + More Tour

Def Leppard's Joe Elliot Speakeasy Episode Previewed

More Def Leppard News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Journey's Neal Schon And His Wife Sue For Alleged Assault- Ozzy Osbourne Fans Push For Knighthood- Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Announces New Release- Rammstein- more

Everclear's Art Alexakis Battling Multiple Sclerosis- Static-X Tease New Singer In Special Video- Def Leppard Cover David Bowie Classic For Special Performance- more

Metallica Respond To Ticket Issues With Exclusive Show- Jon Anderson Is 'Very Open' To Reuniting With Yes- Foo Fighters Announce New Dates With Weezer- more

KISS Open To Ace And Peter As Special Guests On Farewell Tour- Megadeth Add More Bands To Megacruise- Judas Priest Perform British Steel Rarity At Festival- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Journey's Neal Schon And His Wife Sue For Alleged Assault

Ozzy Osbourne Fans Push For Knighthood

Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Announces New Release

Rammstein Release New Video and Announce Album

Def Leppard's Good Morning America Appearance Goes Online

Former Manowar Guitarist To Have Surgery For Brain Tumor

Machine Head Have Revisited 'Burn My Eyes' For Release

Judas Priest Deliver Tour Debut Of 1982 Classic At Music Festival

Mysterious Death Of Johnny Thunders Film Set For Release

Singled Out: Tony Lucca's Frame By Frame

Everclear's Art Alexakis Battling Multiple Sclerosis

Static-X Tease New Singer In Special Video

Def Leppard Cover David Bowie Classic For Special Performance

Journey Release Live 'Don't Stop Believin' Video

Lamb Of God Working On Their Next Album

Don Dokken Was Asked To Join Former Bandmates In The End Machine

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Matt Nathanson Week: 'Pyromattia' (Def Leppard Tribute EP)

Matt Nathanson Week: Sings His Sad Heart

Matt Nathanson Week: Retro-Review Live In Indiana 2012

Matt Nathanson Week Retro-Review: Live in Chicago 2011

Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness: Fear, Faith and Reflection

Panic! at the Disco: Writing Rock's Next Chapter

KISS Live In Illinois On End Of The Road Tour

MorleyView Mettle

Road Trip: Ireland in a Day? Try the Ring of Kerry!

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Road Trip: Rum for Your Life! A Visit to Grenada Distillers

The Blues: Big Joe and the Dynaflows- Stringshot

Passport: International Women's Day Edition

The Blues: Sean Chambers - Eric Jerardi

The Blues: Watermelon Slim- Midnite Johnny

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.