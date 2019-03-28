Def Leppard's Good Morning America Appearance Goes Online

(hennemusic) Def Leppard performed their 1987 smash, "Pour Some Sugar On Me", during a March 27 appearance on ABC-TV's Good Morning America ahead of their induction into the 2019 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame this Friday.

The band - who won the Fan Ballot with more than half a million votes - will be honored alongside Stevie Nicks, The Cure, Janet Jackson, Radiohead, Roxy Music and The Zombies.

"It's wonderful," says singer Joe Elliott of the upcoming event. "It was the biggest fan vote of all time, apparently, so for the kids it meant so much...so, of course, that means a lot more to us, as well."

The UK rockers will be inducted by Queen guitarist Brian May at the 34th annual ceremony; despite being eligible since 2005, Def Leppard are gaining entry on their first ballot consideration - to qualify for recognition, an individual artist or band must have released its first single or album at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. Watch the GMA appearance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





