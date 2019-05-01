News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Triumph In The Studio For Just A Game Anniversary

05-01-2019
Triumph

The 40th anniversary of Triumph's 1979 album "Just A Game" is celebrated by the latest episode of the syndicated radio show InTheStudio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands..

Redbeard had this to say, "Not unlike Rush and Heart who preceded them, Triumph's Rik Emmett, Gil Moore, and Mike Levine couldn't get arrested outside their native Toronto while waiting for a US record label to swoop down like some great speckled bird and sign them. So these three intrepid rockers proceeded to question rock's conventional wisdom and just do it. If you've ever been in a band, you need to listen to this honest, heartwarming, hysterically funny interview.

"Part one includes the early days up through their 1979 breakthrough Just A Game marking its fortieth anniversary now, and we have included the songs "Hold On" and "Lay It On The Line". And be sure to listen for parts two and three featuring the even bigger seller Allied Forces, plus Progressions Of Power and Sport Of Kings." Stream the episode here


