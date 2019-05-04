Def Leppard Stream Rock Hall Speech, Behind The Scenes Video

(hennemusic) Def Leppard are streaming video of frontman Joe Elliott's complete speech from the band's induction into the 2019 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame during a March 29 ceremony at the Barclays Center in New York.

Queen guitarist and longtime friend Brian May delivered the induction speech for the lineup of Elliott, guitarists Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell, bassist Rick Savage and drummer Rick Allen, who were recognized alongside founding member Pete Willis and late guitarist Steve Clark.

Surrounded by his bandmates, Elliott began his remarks by recognizing the key support the band's parents provided in the early days, detailing his chance encounter with Willis that led the group's formation, and the creative partnership they developed with producer Robert "Mutt" Lange that led to their worldwide success.

"Those songs we've written over the years were always our main priority," Elliott told the crowd. "And although there seemed to be a looming sense of tragedy around every corner, we just wouldn't let it in. But it's true: it did seem that every time we made some musical headway, life would knock us back down somewhat. 'Pyromania' is a raging success... then Rick has a life-changing accident. He survived it and came out the other side stronger. 'Hysteria' gave us the global success that we'd always craved... and then we lost Steve.

"But we survived and came out the other side stronger people. And that's the way it's always played out throughout our career. So let's face facts here: if alcoholism, car crashes and cancer couldn't kill us, the nineties had no chance."

Following their nomination, Def Leppard went on to win the Fan Ballot last fall with more than half a million votes. The Rock Hall event saw Def Leppard deliver a four-song set that included the title track to "Hysteria", "Rock Of Ages" and "Photograph" from "Pyromania", and their 1987 smash "Pour Some Sugar On Me" before closed out the evening with a performance of the Mott The Hoople classic "All The Young Dudes" - written by David Bowie - during an all-star jam that included May, Ian Hunter, Susanna Hoffs, Steven Van Zandt, and Colin Blunstone and Rod Argent of The Zombies.

The UK rockers are also sharing behind-the-scenes video of their Rock Hall experience, with day-of-event footage of their travel to and, arrival at, the venue, soundcheck and more. Watch both videos here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





