Hellyeah Recruit Stone Sour Star For Vinnie Paul Tribute Show
05-07-2019
Hellyeah have announced that they have recruited Stone Sour's Roy Mayorga to join them at a special show to honor their late drummer, Pantera legend Vinnie Paul, who died last year at the age of 54.
The band will be playing a special concert dubbed "Hellyeah: Celebrating the Life of Vinnie Paul Abbott - One Night Only" this Saturday, May 11th at the House of Blues in Las Vegas.
Hellyeah broke the news to fans with the following social media message, "Please welcome our dear friend and brother Roy Mayorga, who will be guesting behind the drum kit as we honor our brother Vinnie Paul.
"These men had so much love and mutual respect for each other, this makes our transition so much easier. Ready or not, here we come!"
