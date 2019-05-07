News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Sammy Hagar And The Circle Streaming New Song

05-07-2019
The Circle

(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar And The Circle are streaming the track "Affirmation" as the latest single and preview to the May 10 release of their debut studio album, "Space Between."

The tune is the third song issued in advance of the set, following the lead single, "Trust Fund Baby", and "Can't Hang" as part of what the Red Rocker calls a concept album.

"The 10 songs on the 'Space Between' are not just a bunch of new songs grouped together on an album," says Hagar. "They were sewn together conceptually for a complete mental, emotional and physical experience (kind of a Three Lock Box). Once I had the overall vision, the lyrics and music began to just flow through me."

"Affirmation" saw its live debut as the final song of the opening night performance by the group when they launched their Space Between US tour in Reno, NV on April 19. Listen to the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


