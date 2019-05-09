News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Metallica Release Live Video For Master Of Puppets Classic

05-09-2019
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming official video of a performance their 1986 "Master Of Puppets" classic, "Disposable Heroes", from a May 3 concert at Valdebebas in Madrid, Spain.

The song's appearance marked the first time in nearly nine years that it was performed in the Spanish capital and followed its WorldWired tour debut in Lisbon, Portugal two nights earlier during the opening night of the group's 2019 summer series of shows in Europe.

The group's major label debut, "Master Of Puppets" became thrash metal's first platinum album on its way to US sales of more than 6 million copies.

On the road in support of the band's tenth studio record, 2016's "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct", Metallica's 25-date spring/summer concert series will wrap up in Mannheim, Germany in late August. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


