Halestorm's Lzzy Hale Learned Big Lesson From Rock Legends

Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale says that she learned a valuable lesson from some of her musical heroes like Slash, Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi and Cinderella's Tom Keifer when it comes to their approach to guitar.

In a Q&A to promote her new Ltd. Ed. Lzzy Hale Signature Explorer Outfit from Epiphone, Hale was asked "are there artists that are heroes to you for the way they have handled their lives as touring musicians?"



She responded, "Absolutely, I always have gone back to go forward. I've been fortunate to meet a lot of my idols. I talk to Tom Keifer from Cinderella quite a bit, he lives here in Nashville and we became friends a couple of years ago. It's so crazy to have a friendship with someone that you grew up listening to.

"I was born in 1983 and technically I was a teenager in the 90s, but my A,B,C,D's were and still are: Alice Cooper, Black Sabbath, Cinderella and Dio. That's the basis for everything that I do. You can pepper in other things, but it all comes back to those.

"One thing in common that I find with Tom and artists like Tony Iommi or Slash-all the legends and everyone I've admired and talked to--is they literally spend their every waking moment not wasting time and practicing every day. But they don't call it practice. They say, 'you just make noise until you like the noise you make. Don't call it practice. If you call it practice, then it's work.' So, whenever I start getting stuck for ideas, I love talking to those guys, or at least looking back on what they've said to me.

"As far as career-wise, I also got to talk to Pat Benatar, just for a female perspective. She was one of those people who said look, there's going to be a time when you have to reach outside of yourself. It's not always going to be exciting and you're going to have to reach for that passion. And that's ok. Everybody goes through that. It's not over (laughs)! You're just trying to figure out how to piece the puzzle together. It's comforting to hear those things from your idols."





