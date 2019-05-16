KISS Earn Almost $60 Million For Retirement Tour So Far

(hennemusic) KISS' "End Of The Road" farewell tour recently completed its first leg and the trek is already making headlines for its revenue, according to a report from Billboard.

They report that the first North American leg of the planned multi-year series - which opened in Vancouver, BC on January 31 and wrapped up last month in Birmingham, AL - grossed $58.7 million at the box office with sales of 518,395 tickets.

Reports indicate sales consistency across the run's 43 shows, with all but five dates grossing at least $1 million and all but seven selling at least 10,000 tickets.

The leg's biggest draw was a March 27 appearance at New York's Madison Square Garden, where they grossed $1.947 million and sold 13,359 tickets. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

KISS Add New Date To Farewell Tour

Paul Stanley Says KISS Could Continue Without Him

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Found Security In Stardom

Paul Stanley Of KISS Realized They Had Expiration Date

Former KISS Guitarist Vinnie Vincent Plans New Comeback Show

Paul Stanley Reveals Last Song KISS Plan To Play

KISS Open To Ace And Peter As Special Guests On Farewell Tour

KISS Address Hospitalization Rumors

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley And Foreigner Set For The Big Interview

More KISS News

Share this article



