News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Glenn Hughes Classic Deep Purple Live Rescheduled Dates Revealed

05-17-2019
Glenn Hughes

Glenn Hughes has announced the rescheduled dates for his recently postponed 'Performs Classic Deep Purple Live' tour of the UK. Four dates have been rescheduled and four have been canceled.

The new dates will be taking place this November with Glenn playing Salisbury on the 17th, Norwich on the 20th (now at the Waterfront), Holmfirth on the 23rd and Birmingham on the 29th.

The shows in Edinburgh, St Albans, Liverpool and Nottingham were canceled and fans can receive refunds for tickets at the original point of purchase.

Hughes was forced to push back the dates due to an illness that required immediate treatment so that it would not grow more series and he is expected to make a full recovering, according to his camp.

November
17 - Salisbury, UK - City Hall
20 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront (venue change from Norwich UEA)
23 - Holmfirth, UK - Picturedrome
29 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute


Related Stories


Glenn Hughes Classic Deep Purple Live Rescheduled Dates Revealed

Glenn Hughes Postpones Tour Due To Illness

Glenn Hughes Addresses Deep Purple Farewell Tour Reunion Idea

Glenn Hughes Explains Why Deep Purple Had Two Singers 2018 In Review

Glenn Hughes To Revisit Deep Purple On Spring Tour

Glenn Hughes Moves Concert Following Fire

Glenn Hughes Not A Fan Of Millennials Mindset, Guns N' Roses Star Jams with Steel Panther, Vinnie Vincent Invasion Member Speaks Out, more

Glenn Hughes Explains Why Deep Purple Had Two Singers

Glenn Hughes Reveals Special Guest For Deep Purple Tour

Ritchie Blackmore Confirms Glenn Hughes Almost In New Rainbow

More Glenn Hughes News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Slipknot Announce Album And Release First Video- Rolling Stones Announce Rescheduled North American Tour Dates- Judge Makes Ruling Over Woodstock 50 Plans- more

Led Zeppelin Reunion Idea Give Robert Plant Hives- Arrests Made Over Stolen Lamb Of God Guitars- Eric Clapton Plays Prince's 'Purple Rain'- Motley Crue Top Rock Hall Fan Vote- more

Guns N' Roses Wanted Izzy Stradlin For Reunion- KISS Add New Date To Farewell Tour- Steven Tyler and Marilyn Manson Jam With Hollywood Vampires- Experience Hendrix- more

Steve Perry Not Interested In Relationship With Journey- Black Sabbath Members Reunite For Special Honor- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Says 'Surgery Was Swell'- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Slipknot Announce Album And Release First Video

Rolling Stones Announce Rescheduled North American Tour Dates

Judge Makes Ruling Over Woodstock 50 Plans

The Who's Tonight Show Performance With Jimmy Fallon Goes Online

Soundgarden To Release Live From The Artists Den Package

Glenn Hughes Classic Deep Purple Live Rescheduled Dates Revealed

Between The Buried And Me and The Contortionist Summer Tour

Gov't Mule Release Video From 'Bring The Music' Package

New Model Army Announce New Album 'From Here'

Paul Gilbert Announces North American Tour

The Melvins And Redd Kross Announce U.S. Tour

Singled Out: Five AM's Crazy

Led Zeppelin Reunion Idea Give Robert Plant Hives

Arrests Made Over Stolen Lamb Of God Guitars

Eric Clapton Plays Prince Classic 'Purple Rain'

Motley Crue Top Rock Hall's Voice Your Choice Fan Vote

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

Caught In The Act: Last In Line Live

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.