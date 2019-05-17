Glenn Hughes Classic Deep Purple Live Rescheduled Dates Revealed

Glenn Hughes has announced the rescheduled dates for his recently postponed 'Performs Classic Deep Purple Live' tour of the UK. Four dates have been rescheduled and four have been canceled.

The new dates will be taking place this November with Glenn playing Salisbury on the 17th, Norwich on the 20th (now at the Waterfront), Holmfirth on the 23rd and Birmingham on the 29th.

The shows in Edinburgh, St Albans, Liverpool and Nottingham were canceled and fans can receive refunds for tickets at the original point of purchase.

Hughes was forced to push back the dates due to an illness that required immediate treatment so that it would not grow more series and he is expected to make a full recovering, according to his camp.

November

17 - Salisbury, UK - City Hall

20 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront (venue change from Norwich UEA)

23 - Holmfirth, UK - Picturedrome

29 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute





