The Sweet Things To Play Free Album Release Party

The Sweet Things have announced that they will be celebrating the release of their debut album next week with a special free album release and listening party in New York City.

The band will be releasing the record, entitled "In Borrowed Shoes, On Borrowed Time," on May 24th and will be holding the special event that night at The Bowery Electric bar.

They recently gave fans a taste of the new album with the release of a music video for the song "Liquor Lightning," which was directed and edited by Juli Berg (Evanescence) & Candace Corelli (Blue Man Group). Watch it here.





