Against Me! Announce Special 2 Nights, 4 Albums Shows

Against Me! Have announced that they will be launcing a very special tour this fall that will see the band performing four albums during two night stands in select cities.

The 2 Nights / 4 Records / 48 Songs tour will feature two night stands in Los Angeles, CA, Toronto, ON, Sayreville, NJ, Boston, MA and Baltimore, MD this October.

The band will play classic albums Searching For A Former Clarity, New Wave, White Crosses and Transgender Dysphoria Blues in their entirety on select nights.

Laura Jane Grace had this to say, "While working on new music this year - before we move forward into the future - we thought it would be fun to revisit the past, the albums that got us to where we are now.

"Like chapters in a book, there's a narrative that flows through these four albums that we've never had the chance before to present in this context, as one complete story.

"I'm excited to share the songs as a whole in this way. This is probably the closest I will ever come to being a part of a 'Rock Opera' of any sorts." See the dates below:

OCTOBER

12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre (w/ Chuck Ragan and toyGuitar) performing all of Searching For A Former Clarity and New Wave

13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre (w/ Chuck Ragan and toyGuitar) performing all of White Crosses and Transgender Dysphoria Blues

15 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall (w/ Dilly Dally and Chris Cresswell) performing all of Searching For A Former Clarity and New Wave

16 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall (w/ Dilly Dally and Chris Cresswell) performing all of White Crosses and Transgender Dysphoria Blues

18 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom (w/ Cursive and Dilly Dally) performing all of Searching For A Former Clarity and New Wave

19 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom (w/ Cursive and Dilly Dally) performing all of White Crosses and Transgender Dysphoria Blues

22 - Boston, MA - Royale (w/ Cursive and Dilly Dally) performing all of Searching For A Former Clarity and New Wave

23 - Boston, MA - Royale (w/ Cursive and Dilly Dally) performing all of White Crosses and Transgender Dysphoria Blues

24 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live (w/ Cursive and Dilly Dally) performing all of Searching For A Former Clarity and New Wave

25 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live (w/ Cursive and Dilly Dally) performing all of White Crosses and Transgender Dysphoria Blues





