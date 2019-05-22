Lindsey Buckingham Performs For First Time Since Open Heart Surgery

(hennemusic) Lindsey Buckingham performed last weekend for the first time since his emergency open heart surgery in early February and video from the performance has been shared online.

The rocker's wife, Kristen, shared the news via social media about the guitarist's appearance at his daughter Leelee's high school graduation ceremony on May 17, where he accompanied Leelee and her fellow students on the 1975 Fleetwood Mac classic, "Landslide."

"Last night was epic," Kristen tweeted. "First time I've seen Lindsey play in the last 4 mos, all the while Leelee ending her high school career. AND she sings a little 'Landslide' with her dad. I cried, I'll admit it. Never know what's ahead so enjoy the moment..."

The former Fleetwood Mac member continues to recover from the surgery, which resulted in vocal damage to the guitarist; Kristen updated fans on the situation on May 20, tweeting: "The love and support for Lindsey and our family from all of you means the world. Thank u! Please think good thoughts this week and send L the best healing vibes as we head east to meet with vocal specialist. We're ready for whatever is next. Love conquers all."

Buckingham was fired by Fleetwood Mac last year after Stevie Nicks reportedly gave the band an ultimatum that she would leave if he didn't; the guitarist successfully sued the group over his dismissal in a lawsuit that was settled in November. Watch the video and see the tweets here.

