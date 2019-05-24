News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Black Star Riders Release 'Another State Of Grace' Video

05-24-2019
Black Star Riders

(hennemusic) Black Star Riders are premiering a video for the title track to their forthcoming album, "Another State Of Grace." Due September 6, the record was recorded at Sphere Studios in Burbank, CA in February and produced by Jay Ruston.

The performance clip introduces the band's new lineup, featuring drummer Chad Szeliga and lead guitarist Christian Martucci, who join vocalist Ricky Warwick, guitarist Scott Gorham and bassist Robbie Crane.

"We wanted a video that was direct, straightforward and uncompromising," says Warwick. "To portray the power and meaning behind the song!" The album will be available in multiple formats, including CD, digital, vinyl, limited-edition green vinyl, vinyl picture disc and limited-edition boxset.

Black Star Riders will launch their fourth album on a fall tour on the UK and Ireland that will begin in Bristol on October 10. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Black Star Riders Release 'Another State Of Grace' Video

Black Star Riders Streaming 'Another State Of Grace'

Black Star Riders Announce New Album 'Another State Of Grac'e

Former Black Star Riders Guitarist Damon Johnson Previews New Song

Black Star Riders Moving Forward With New Album Amid Lineup Change

Black Star Riders Replacing Guitarist With Stone Sour Star

Black Star Riders Announce Fall UK Tour

Black Star Riders Duo Launching Acoustic Tour This Fall

Black Star Riders Release 'Heavy Fire' Fan Video

Black Star Riders Release 'Cold War Love' Lyric Video

More Black Star Riders News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Axl Rose Was Really Nervous About AC/DC Gig- Ozzy Osbourne On Rough Road To Recovery- Why Adam Lambert Will Not Make New Music With Queen- Sammy Hagar- more

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger 'Rocking Out New Tunes' In Video- Slipknot's Crahan Thanks Fans For Support Following Daughter's Death- Early David Bowie Demos- ZZ Top- more

David Lee Roth Eyes Possible Residency- Lindsey Buckingham Performs For First Time Since Open Heart Surgery- Don Felder Talks Collaborating With Slash, Sammy Hagar- more

Queen Still Haven't Earned A Penny From 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Biopic- Guns N' Roses Had Equipment Ready To Go For Izzy Reunion- Allman Betts Band Reveal Their First Song- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Axl Rose Was Really Nervous About AC/DC Gig

Ozzy Osbourne On Rough Road To Recovery

Why Adam Lambert Will Not Make New Music With Queen

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Score Hit With New Album

Alabama 3 To Celebrate Jake Black At Shows This Weekend

Yes Star Billy Sherwood Streaming Song From New Solo Album

Black Star Riders Release 'Another State Of Grace' Video

Alice In Chains Share 7th Black Antenna Episode

(Hed) P.E Returning Home At Last For SRH Fest Performance

Singled Out: Siamese's Super Human

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger 'Rocking Out New Tunes' In Video

Slipknot's Crahan Thanks Fans For Support Following Daughter's Death

Early David Bowie Demos Set For Release

ZZ Top Musical Coming To Las Vegas

Massive Woodstock Box Set Coming To Celebrate 50th Anniversary

Metallica Release Video From Rare Zurich Concert

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.