Black Star Riders Release 'Another State Of Grace' Video

(hennemusic) Black Star Riders are premiering a video for the title track to their forthcoming album, "Another State Of Grace." Due September 6, the record was recorded at Sphere Studios in Burbank, CA in February and produced by Jay Ruston.

The performance clip introduces the band's new lineup, featuring drummer Chad Szeliga and lead guitarist Christian Martucci, who join vocalist Ricky Warwick, guitarist Scott Gorham and bassist Robbie Crane.

"We wanted a video that was direct, straightforward and uncompromising," says Warwick. "To portray the power and meaning behind the song!" The album will be available in multiple formats, including CD, digital, vinyl, limited-edition green vinyl, vinyl picture disc and limited-edition boxset.

Black Star Riders will launch their fourth album on a fall tour on the UK and Ireland that will begin in Bristol on October 10. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





